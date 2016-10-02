Oct 3 Perennial Real Estate Holdings Ltd

* Loans to finance development and project related costs of phases 1 and 2 of beijing tongzhou integrated development

* Units secured loans totaling rmb6.4 billion from bank of china, beijing branch

* Transaction is not expected to have a material impact on eps or nta of prehl for financial year ending 31 december 2016

* Project is expected to have a positive impact and will contribute to earnings of prehl group in future. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: