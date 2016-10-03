US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street ends week lower as data, retailers weigh
May 12 The S&P 500 and the Dow slipped on Friday as tepid economic data weighed on banks and worries deepened over Nordstrom and other department stores.
Oct 3 Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd:
* Says Jubilant Receives USFDA Approval For Ruby-Fill- Rubidium 82 generator and elution system
* Product is expected to be launched in third quarter of financial year 2017 under co's registered brand name Ruby-Fill
* Indexes: Dow -0.20 pct, S&P -0.23 pct, Nasdaq +0.03 pct (Updates to afternoon)