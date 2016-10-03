Oct 3 Allergan Plc :
* In addition, Allergan may make potential payments to
astrazeneca of up to $1.27 billion, payable over a period of up
to 15 years
* Says Medimmune will continue ongoing medi2070 phase iia
study in crohn's disease to completion
* Potential payments include launch milestone payments of up
to $435 million and sales-based milestone payments of $725
million
* Allergan plc enters into licensing agreement with
astrazeneca to obtain worldwide rights to medi2070 inflammatory
disorder development program
* Allergan will make an upfront payment to astrazeneca of
$250 million for exclusive, worldwide license to develop and
commercialize medi2070
* Says medimmune will transition phase IIb study in crohn's
disease to allergan for completion
