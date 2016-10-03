Oct 3 Numis Corporation Plc
* Trading update
* Revenue from our core activities has grown by 14 pct
versus prior year reaching record levels and is comfortably
above 100m stg for first time
* Although activity in UK equity market was somewhat
impacted by Brexit vote during our H2, completed a further 19
equity raises, including 3 IPOS
* Total number of equity deals in which we acted to 46 for
year with funds raised just below 1.9 billion stg
* Combined institutional commission and trading revenues by
13 pct year-on-year
* Corporate activity within our client base continued during
year and saw completion of 26 pure advisory mandates
* Combined revenues from equity issuance and advisory
activities grew by 15 pct
