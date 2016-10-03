Oct 3 Opera Software Asa
* Says regarding the share purchase agreement entered into
on 17 July between Opera Software and Golden Brick Capital
Private Equity Fund, on the sale and purchase of Opera's
consumer business:
* Regulatory review by CFIUS is still ongoing
* Parties agree that required part of reorganization that is
to take place prior to closing was completed by september 30
* Third prepayment of usd 275 million is due and payable to
escrow
* Prepayment will be paid in tranches during month of
october
* Once full third prepayment has been made, amount held in
escrow will be equal to full enterprise value of transaction
* Closing of transaction will take place once cfius has
concluded its review
* Opera is moving date for 3q16 reporting from 26 october
2016 to 10 november 2016
