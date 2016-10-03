US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street ends week lower as data, retailers weigh
May 12 The S&P 500 and the Dow slipped on Friday as tepid economic data weighed on banks and worries deepened over Nordstrom and other department stores.
Oct 3 Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd:
* Says CDPQ and Edelweiss Enter into long term partnership agreement
* Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd says CDPQ targets investments of 50 billion rupees over 4 years in stressed assets and specialized corporate credit in india
* Partnership aims to channel between Rs. 12,000-14,000 crores into private debt and restructuring of stressed assets in the country
* Investments to result in purchase of NPLs from indian banks, investments in private debt of growing indian companies Source text: bit.ly/2dAELA8 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
May 12 The S&P 500 and the Dow slipped on Friday as tepid economic data weighed on banks and worries deepened over Nordstrom and other department stores.
* Indexes: Dow -0.20 pct, S&P -0.23 pct, Nasdaq +0.03 pct (Updates to afternoon)