Oct 3 ITE Group Plc :
* Update for year ended 30 September 2016, prior to entering
its close period and ahead of its preliminary results
announcement on 29 November 2016.
* Revenues in three month period to 30 September 2016 were
circa 23 mln stg (2015: 23 mln stg)
* Group's performance in Q4 was broadly in line with
management expectations
* As expected, on a like-for-like basis revenues are down by
8 pct, as impact of difficult economic conditions in our core
markets continue to be reflected in our results.
* Group has benefited from sterling weakness since June on
translation of overseas revenues
* Attempted coup in Turkey in July has negatively impacted
our September events in region.
* Management expectations for full year remain unchanged
with revenues for fy 2016 expected to be circa 133 mln stg
(2015: 136 mln stg).
* Improvement in relations between russia and turkey is a
positive development but we do not expect to see benefits of
this to materialise until 2018.
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)