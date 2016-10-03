Oct 3 Facor Alloys Ltd:

* AP government granted reduction in power tariff to Ferro Alloy units

* Facor Alloys Ltd says resumption of production activities

* Facor Alloys Ltd says ongoing impasse of lorry loading/unloading workers is subjudiced and court is yet to deliver judgement Source text: bit.ly/2doiHdN Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)