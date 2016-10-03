US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street ends week lower as data, retailers weigh
May 12 The S&P 500 and the Dow slipped on Friday as tepid economic data weighed on banks and worries deepened over Nordstrom and other department stores.
Oct 3 Facor Alloys Ltd:
* AP government granted reduction in power tariff to Ferro Alloy units
* Facor Alloys Ltd says resumption of production activities
* Facor Alloys Ltd says ongoing impasse of lorry loading/unloading workers is subjudiced and court is yet to deliver judgement Source text: bit.ly/2doiHdN Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
May 12 The S&P 500 and the Dow slipped on Friday as tepid economic data weighed on banks and worries deepened over Nordstrom and other department stores.
* Indexes: Dow -0.20 pct, S&P -0.23 pct, Nasdaq +0.03 pct (Updates to afternoon)