(Corrects headline to say Tesla/Solarcity "will not" need to raise equity or debt in Q4, instead of "will need")

Oct 9 Tesla :

* Tesla's Elon Musk - "Tesla product unveiling on the 17th (unexpected by most), followed by Tesla/Solarcity on the 28th" - tweet

* Tesla's Musk - "would also like to correct expectations that Tesla/Solarcity will need to raise equity or corp debt in Q4. Won't be necessary for either"- tweet