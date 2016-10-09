BRIEF-Petrowest announces restructuring and refinancing update
* Petrowest Corporation announces restructuring and refinancing update
Oct 10 LBT Innovations Ltd
* Clever culture systems received clearance of its 510(k) de novo submission to US FDA for APAS as a class II medical device. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures