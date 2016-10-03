US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street ends week lower as data, retailers weigh
May 12 The S&P 500 and the Dow slipped on Friday as tepid economic data weighed on banks and worries deepened over Nordstrom and other department stores.
Oct 3 Steel Strips Wheels Ltd:
* Co registers 11% growth in september sales volume, backed by volume growth of 16% passenger cars & 47% tractor segment
* "Tractor and passenger segment did extremely good and are expected to tread the same path in Q3 of 2016-17" Source text: (bit.ly/2cLGiXX) (Bengaluru newsroom)
May 12 The S&P 500 and the Dow slipped on Friday as tepid economic data weighed on banks and worries deepened over Nordstrom and other department stores.
* Indexes: Dow -0.20 pct, S&P -0.23 pct, Nasdaq +0.03 pct (Updates to afternoon)