US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street ends week lower as data, retailers weigh
May 12 The S&P 500 and the Dow slipped on Friday as tepid economic data weighed on banks and worries deepened over Nordstrom and other department stores.
Oct 3 TVS Motor Company Ltd :
* Tvs motor company posts 26% sales growth in September 2016
* Says Sept two-wheeler sales of 287449 vehicles, up 30.1 percent
* Says Sept three-wheeler sales of 5808 vehicles versus 11,773 units last year
* Says Sept exports 38164 units versus 41435 units last year
* Due to supply chain disruptions, co lost production of 25,000 units in Sept Source text: (bit.ly/2cX12uA) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Indexes: Dow -0.20 pct, S&P -0.23 pct, Nasdaq +0.03 pct (Updates to afternoon)