Oct 3 TVS Motor Company Ltd :

* Tvs motor company posts 26% sales growth in September 2016

* Says Sept two-wheeler sales of 287449 vehicles, up 30.1 percent

* Says Sept three-wheeler sales of 5808 vehicles versus 11,773 units last year

* Says Sept exports 38164 units versus 41435 units last year

* Due to supply chain disruptions, co lost production of 25,000 units in Sept Source text: (bit.ly/2cX12uA) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)