US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street ends week lower as data, retailers weigh
May 12 The S&P 500 and the Dow slipped on Friday as tepid economic data weighed on banks and worries deepened over Nordstrom and other department stores.
Oct 3 VST Tillers Tractors Ltd
* Says sept tractor sales 1008 units; sept power tillers sales 1432 units Source text: bit.ly/2dTwxXX Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
May 12 The S&P 500 and the Dow slipped on Friday as tepid economic data weighed on banks and worries deepened over Nordstrom and other department stores.
* Indexes: Dow -0.20 pct, S&P -0.23 pct, Nasdaq +0.03 pct (Updates to afternoon)