Oct 3 Lydian International Ltd:

* Together with gross proceeds from first deposit, full amount of $60 million under stream agreement has now been advanced to Lydian

* Will continue to review funding and construction timelines, including availability period for term loan agreement with Orion and RCF

* Lydian International Ltd says has received $35 million from Orion Mine Finance and Resource Capital Fund Vi l.p