US STOCKS-Wall St falls, department stores keep getting pummeled
* Indexes: Dow -0.20 pct, S&P -0.23 pct, Nasdaq +0.03 pct (Updates to afternoon)
Oct 3 Wockhardt Ltd :
* USFDA has excluded Ceftriazone Sodium from import alert; this will enable co to make & sell Ceftriazone API & formulation to u.s. Market Source text: (bit.ly/2dkHB1Q) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Indexes: Dow -0.20 pct, S&P -0.23 pct, Nasdaq +0.03 pct (Updates to afternoon)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.16 pct, S&P 0.20 pct, Nasdaq 0.04 pct (Updates to early afternoon)