US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street ends week lower as data, retailers weigh
May 12 The S&P 500 and the Dow slipped on Friday as tepid economic data weighed on banks and worries deepened over Nordstrom and other department stores.
Oct 3 Reliance Infrastructure:
* Dassault Aviation and Reliance Infrastructure promoted Reliance Aerospace announces strategic partnership in aerospace sector
* The agreement includes a 50 pct offset obligation; new JV to be called "Dassault Reliance Aerospace" Source text: bit.ly/2dDhfTQ Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Indexes: Dow -0.20 pct, S&P -0.23 pct, Nasdaq +0.03 pct (Updates to afternoon)