Oct 3 Penn West Petroleum Ltd :
* Penn west offers to prepay $448 million of senior notes at
par
* Total principal amount of senior notes currently
outstanding is approximately $576 million prior to prepayment
offer
* Expect pro-forma senior debt at end of Q3 to be reduced to
approximately $470 million from $2.0 billion at year-end 2015
* Expect to remain in full compliance with all of financial
covenants going forward into 2017
* Expect to complete prepayment process prior to releasing
our Q3 financial and operating results in early November
* If prepayment offer is not fully accepted by noteholders,
intend to use unallocated cash to reduce debt under revolving
bank credit facility
