Oct 3 Scorpio Bulkers Inc :
* Scorpio bulkers Inc. announces vessel price reductions and
delay of scheduled vessel deliveries
* Vessels will now be delivered between October 2016 and
January 2017
* Pursuant to delays, $59.1 million that was previously
expected to be paid to shipyards during Q4 2016 is now expected
to be paid in Q1 2017
* Reached agreements with shipyards to reduce price to be
paid under shipbuilding contracts of 4 Kamsarmax vessels and two
Ultramax vessels
* Also reached agreements to delay delivery of same six
vessels by approximately one to three months each
* Reduced price to be paid under contracts of 4 Kamsarmax
vessels,2 Ultramax vessels to be delivered between Q3 Q4 2016 by
about $13 million
