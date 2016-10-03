Oct 3 Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co :
* Terms of new credit agreement are substantially consistent
with existing credit agreement
* New credit agreement has a term of five years
* Intends to use proceeds from credit facility to retire
$350 million of 6.2% senior unsecured notes when they mature on
Nov 15
* Credit agreement includes an option to increase revolving
credit facility for up to an additional $500 million
* Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Announces new $2.1 billion
credit agreement
* Entered new credit agreement comprised of a $1.5 billion
unsecured revolving credit facility and a $600 million unsecured
term loan
* New credit agreement, which has a term of five years,
replaces company's existing credit agreement
