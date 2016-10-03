Oct 3 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Merrimack is immediately implementing a 22% reduction in
headcount
* Eliminating more than $200 million in expected costs over
next two years
* Now anticipates aggregate research and development and
selling, general and administrative expenses in 2017 of
approximately $190 million
* Reduction in personnel will not impact commercial team or
execution of ONIVYDE'S commercial launch and label expansion
* Now sees $165 million of aggregate research and
development and selling, general and administrative expenses in
2017 on a non-GAAP basis
* Merrimack announces major corporate restructuring
* President and CEO Robert Mulroy to resign
* Chairman of board Gary Crocker named interim president and
CEO
* Board of directors has accepted resignation of president
and CEO Robert Mulroy, effective immediately
* John Dineen, chairman of organization and compensation
committee and former CEO of GE Healthcare, will lead CEO search
* Reduction in force was substantially completed on October
3(RD) and is expected to be fully completed by December 3
