US STOCKS-Wall St falls, department stores keep getting pummeled
* Indexes: Dow -0.20 pct, S&P -0.23 pct, Nasdaq +0.03 pct (Updates to afternoon)
Oct 3 Grandma Trading and Agencies Ltd
* Srinivasa Rao Pabbathi whole time director & CFO has tendered his resignation from the board of the director of the co with effect from Oct 03 Source text: bit.ly/2dDMMoA Further company coverage:
* Indexes: Dow -0.20 pct, S&P -0.23 pct, Nasdaq +0.03 pct (Updates to afternoon)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.16 pct, S&P 0.20 pct, Nasdaq 0.04 pct (Updates to early afternoon)