Oct 3 CIFI Holdings Group Co Ltd

* Facilities granted under facility agreement have two tranches with principal amount of HK$390 million and RMB150 million respectively

* Co as borrower, and certain offshore units of co as original guarantors, entered into facility agreement

* Agreement with Hang Seng Bank Limited and Hang Seng Bank (China) Limited, Shanghai Branch as lenders