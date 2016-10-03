US STOCKS-Wall St falls, department stores keep getting pummeled
* Indexes: Dow -0.20 pct, S&P -0.23 pct, Nasdaq +0.03 pct (Updates to afternoon)
Oct 3 Prag Bosimi Synthetics Ltd
* Aktim Kumar Das appointed as chief financial officer of company till new CFO is appointed
* Devang Vyas's resignation from post of chief financial officer with effect from september 30, 2016 has been accepted Source text: bit.ly/2cMdnD9 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Indexes: Dow -0.20 pct, S&P -0.23 pct, Nasdaq +0.03 pct (Updates to afternoon)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.16 pct, S&P 0.20 pct, Nasdaq 0.04 pct (Updates to early afternoon)