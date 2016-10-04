Singapore private home sales in April doubles from year earlier
SINGAPORE, May 15 Sales in Singapore of private homes by developers more than doubled in April from a year earlier, government data showed on Monday.
Oct 4 Insurance Australia Group Ltd:
* Peter Bonney will lead digital labs team on an interim basis
* Managing director and ceo Peter Harmer announced that group executive digital and technology Claire Rawlins has left IAG
Source text for Eikon:
SINGAPORE, May 15 Sales in Singapore of private homes by developers more than doubled in April from a year earlier, government data showed on Monday.
* Eldorado Gold - Integra has agreed to pay a termination fee of approximately C$18 million to Eldorado upon occurrence of certain termination events