BRIEF-Thailand's Pruksa says plans to launch 66 housing projects this year
* Says plans to launch 66 housing projects, worth about 59 billion baht ($1.71 billion), this year
Oct 4 Elanor Investors Group :
* Finalising preparations to list on ASX a new real estate investment trust, Elanor Retail Property Fund
* Interroll Holding - For FY 2016 shareholders will receive a dividend of CHF 16.00, an increase of 33.3% over previous year