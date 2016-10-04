Oct 4 Svenska Handelsbanken AB

* Handelsbanken says Carina Akerström has been appointed deputy group chief executive

* Says she will also be responsible for Handelsbanken's Large Corporates business.

* Says no new CEO of Handelsbanken Sweden will be appointed.

* Says instead regional heads will, from now on, report directly to Handelsbanken's President and Group Chief Executive Anders Bouvin. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Johnson)