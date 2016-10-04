Oct 4 Derwent London Plc :

* Derwent London Plc GDS takes 55,000 sq ft at White Chapel Building - now 75 percent pre-let

* Initial rent is 2.8 mln stg per annum or 52 stg per sq ft, and is above June 2016 ERV

* Rent free period is eight months rising to 18 months if no breaks are exercised Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)