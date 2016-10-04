Oct 4 Secure Income Reit Plc

* Secure income reit raises £140 million for travelodge

* acquisition in very heavily oversubscribed placing

* Placing shares will be issued at a price of 298.6 pence per share

* Following placing, prestbury team will own 15.3% of company's enlarged share capital

* It is expected that dealings in placing shares will commence at 8.00 a.m. (london time) on 6 october 2016