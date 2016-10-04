Singapore private home sales in April doubles from year earlier
SINGAPORE, May 15 Sales in Singapore of private homes by developers more than doubled in April from a year earlier, government data showed on Monday.
Oct 4 4AIM SICAF :
* Buys stake in Enertronica below 5 percent, its first investment operation
* CEO Dante Ravagnan says that the transaction was made via the acquisition and later conversion of "Warrant Enertronica 2013-2018"
* Enertronica reported on Sunday the results of its fourth warrant exercise period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Eldorado Gold - Integra has agreed to pay a termination fee of approximately C$18 million to Eldorado upon occurrence of certain termination events