Oct 4 4AIM SICAF :

* Buys stake in Enertronica below 5 percent, its first investment operation

* CEO Dante Ravagnan says that the transaction was made via the acquisition and later conversion of "Warrant Enertronica 2013-2018"

* Enertronica reported on Sunday the results of its fourth warrant exercise period