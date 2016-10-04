(Adds Banzai in headline and first bullet)

Oct 4 Showroomprive :

* Showroomprive will acquire 100 percent of capital of Saldi Privati, a subsidiary of theMilanese group Banzai

* The transaction amounts to a total of 28 million euros ($31.3 million)

* Expects to complete acquisition of Saldi Privati in course of November 2016