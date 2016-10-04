Oct 4 Gimv NV :

* Gimv invests in Acceo's further growth alongside management

* Gimv acquires about 60 pct stake in Acceo next to founder/CEO Stephane Dore and management

* Gimv takes about 60 pct stake in company by acquiring shares previously owned by Ekkio Capital (40 pct) and by providing partial liquidity to founder and management

* Acceo is an independent French provider of inspection and certification services for buildings