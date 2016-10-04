Oct 4 Skistar AB

* Q4 sales SEK 116 million (82)

* Q4 earnings after tax SEK -142 million (-122)

* Says proposes dividend of SEK 4.50 per share (4.00)

* Says advanced bookings for the winter season 2016/17 is 3 percent higher than at the same time last year Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)