Oct 4 Ericsson :

* Announces changes in operations in Sweden

* Says intends to reduce 3,000 positions in production, research and development and sales and administration

* Says intends to recruit about 1,000 research and development positions in Sweden over the coming three years,

* Ericsson says will also make general cost reductions and take out external costs, primarily by reducing the number of consultants in sweden by 900,

* Ericsson says the cost and efficiency program targeting savings of SEK 9 billion during 2017, is progressing according to plan