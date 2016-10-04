BRIEF-Eldorado to acquire Integra Gold Corp
* Eldorado Gold - Integra has agreed to pay a termination fee of approximately C$18 million to Eldorado upon occurrence of certain termination events
Oct 4 Indra Sistemas SA :
* Indra and GE have signed an agreement to develop industrial Internet applications on Predix, GE's operating system for the industrial internet
* Indra and GE will develop and share knowledge and technology to design industrial Internet solutions for industrial sectors, starting with Energy and Oil&Gas Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Eldorado Gold - Integra has agreed to pay a termination fee of approximately C$18 million to Eldorado upon occurrence of certain termination events
* Board elects Ali Bin Harmel Al Dhaheri as chairman, effective May 14 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: