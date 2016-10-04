BRIEF-Eldorado to acquire Integra Gold Corp
* Eldorado Gold - Integra has agreed to pay a termination fee of approximately C$18 million to Eldorado upon occurrence of certain termination events
Oct 4 PZU :
* The chief executive officer of Poland's largest insurer PZU said on Tuesday that the company is considering issuing subordinated debt by the end of 2020.
* Michal Krupinski also told reporters that even if PZU takes part in a potential share issue of Alior Bank, it will not affect PZU's dividend in 2017.
* He also said that if PZU does not take part in a merger or acquisition in a given year, the dividend may amount to 80 percent of its profits.
* Krupinski also said he aims to increase the dividend per share ratio in the coming years. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Marcin Goettig)
* Eldorado Gold - Integra has agreed to pay a termination fee of approximately C$18 million to Eldorado upon occurrence of certain termination events
* Board elects Ali Bin Harmel Al Dhaheri as chairman, effective May 14 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: