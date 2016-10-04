Oct 4 Tallink Grupp AS :

* In September 2016 AS Tallink Grupp transported 705,035 passengers, which is a 11.5 per cent increase compared to September 2015

* Number of cargo units increased by 8.8 per cent to 30,560 units versus year ago

* Number of passenger vehicles increased by 8.5 per cent to 93,678 units versus year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)