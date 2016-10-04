Oct 4 OEX SA :

* Its unit, Cursor SA, signs a cooperation agreement with Prochnik SA and its unit, E-commerce Prochnik Sp. z o.o.

* The cooperation agreement concerns logistics and stocking materials

* Cursor will sell products of Prochnik and Rage Age via online shops for a sale margin Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)