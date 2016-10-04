BRIEF-Eldorado to acquire Integra Gold Corp
* Eldorado Gold - Integra has agreed to pay a termination fee of approximately C$18 million to Eldorado upon occurrence of certain termination events
Oct 4 MBF Group SA :
* Cyprus-Based Vainavi Holdings Limited increases stake in company to 23.92 percent from 14.78 percent via acquisition of 153,550 shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Eldorado Gold - Integra has agreed to pay a termination fee of approximately C$18 million to Eldorado upon occurrence of certain termination events
* Board elects Ali Bin Harmel Al Dhaheri as chairman, effective May 14 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: