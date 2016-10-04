BRIEF-Eldorado to acquire Integra Gold Corp
* Eldorado Gold - Integra has agreed to pay a termination fee of approximately C$18 million to Eldorado upon occurrence of certain termination events
Oct 4 AEON Credit Service M Bhd
* Qtrly net profit 55.2 million RGT versus 48.5 million RGT; qtrly revenue 269.1 million RGT versus 228.7 million RGT Source text (bit.ly/2dnQF66) Further company coverage:
* Board elects Ali Bin Harmel Al Dhaheri as chairman, effective May 14 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: