Oct 4 Alejasamochodowa.pl SA :

* Signs deal for delivery of car parts to Russia-based contractor Avto-Smolyansky

* Estimated contract value with Russia-based contractor at 3.4 million zlotys ($882,750) over 1 year, profit for co at 300,000 zlotys Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8516 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)