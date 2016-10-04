BRIEF-Zhejiang Huatong Meat Products plans to invest 230 mln yuan to set up two units
* Says it plans to invest 230 million yuan ($33.34 million) to set up two units in Jiangsu province
Oct 4 Alejasamochodowa.pl SA :
* Signs deal for delivery of car parts to Russia-based contractor Avto-Smolyansky
* Estimated contract value with Russia-based contractor at 3.4 million zlotys ($882,750) over 1 year, profit for co at 300,000 zlotys Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8516 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it plans to invest 230 million yuan ($33.34 million) to set up two units in Jiangsu province
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 42.5 million dirhams versus 34.1 million dirhams year ago