BRIEF-Eldorado to acquire Integra Gold Corp
* Eldorado Gold - Integra has agreed to pay a termination fee of approximately C$18 million to Eldorado upon occurrence of certain termination events
Oct 4 Atrium Real Estate Investment Trust:
* Says atrium reit managers sdn. bhd. , the manager of the company, entered into a sale and purchase agreement
* Agreement in respect of a double storey office with annexed 2 adjoining single storey factories located at Persiaran Sabak Bernam,
* Deal for a consideration of 23 million rgt
* Proposed acquisition is not expected to have any material effect to the earnings of atrium reit for fy ending 31 december 2016
* Board elects Ali Bin Harmel Al Dhaheri as chairman, effective May 14