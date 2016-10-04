UPDATE 3-Oil jumps after Saudis, Russia say supply cut to be extended to March 2018
* Saudis, Russia to "do whatever it takes" to re-balance market
Oct 4 Silver Bear Resources Inc
* Company is on track to commence steady state production starting in Q1 2017
* Updated Mangazeisky mine plan requires no change to process facility design and associated infrastructure
* Silver Bear announces positive updated mine plan and feasibility study at the Mangazeisky Silver Project, Yakutia, Russia
* 66% increase in pre-tax NPV to US$132.6 million for Vertikalny Central deposit of its Mangazeisky Silver Project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Eldorado Gold - Integra has agreed to pay a termination fee of approximately C$18 million to Eldorado upon occurrence of certain termination events