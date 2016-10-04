UPDATE 3-Oil jumps after Saudis, Russia say supply cut to be extended to March 2018
* Saudis, Russia to "do whatever it takes" to re-balance market
Oct 4 Acorda Therapeutics Inc
* Acorda announces departure of Michael Rogers
* David Lawrence, has assumed role of chief, business operations and principal accounting officer
* Says Mr. Rogers will serve as a consultant to company through end of year as part of this transition
* Says CFO Michael Rogers resigned
* Eldorado Gold - Integra has agreed to pay a termination fee of approximately C$18 million to Eldorado upon occurrence of certain termination events