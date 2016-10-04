UPDATE 3-Oil jumps after Saudis, Russia say supply cut to be extended to March 2018
* Saudis, Russia to "do whatever it takes" to re-balance market
Oct 4 Industrial Services Of America :
* Effective Sept 30, co, algar mutually agreed to terminate management services agreement dated as of December 1, 2013
* Termination agreement leads to cancellation of stock option agreement where algar could buy 1.5 million of co's shares Source text bit.ly/2cPIxV Further company coverage:
* Eldorado Gold - Integra has agreed to pay a termination fee of approximately C$18 million to Eldorado upon occurrence of certain termination events