Oct 4 Bank Of Montreal

* BMO financial group amends regulatory capital ratios

* Amending its previously disclosed regulatory capital ratios for first three quarters of 2016

* "no change to net income, shareholders' equity or common equity tier 1 capital and no change to risk of business."

* Basel III capital ratios excluding impact of floor would be unchanged from those previously disclosed

* Previously reported Q3 2016 basel III CET1 ratio was 10.5%; revised CET1 ratio is 10.0%, with application of floor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: