Oct 4 Bank Of Montreal
* BMO financial group amends regulatory capital ratios
* Amending its previously disclosed regulatory capital
ratios for first three quarters of 2016
* "no change to net income, shareholders' equity or common
equity tier 1 capital and no change to risk of business."
* Basel III capital ratios excluding impact of floor would
be unchanged from those previously disclosed
* Previously reported Q3 2016 basel III CET1 ratio was
10.5%; revised CET1 ratio is 10.0%, with application of floor
