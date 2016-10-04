Oct 4 Fluor Corp :

* Global strategic alliance for execution of large turnkey engineering, procurement, construction (EPC) electrical substation projects

* Both parties will work together to formalize partnership before year end

* Fluor Corp - Co and ABB form alliance to deliver large EPC substation projects globally