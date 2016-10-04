BRIEF-Eldorado to acquire Integra Gold Corp
* Eldorado Gold - Integra has agreed to pay a termination fee of approximately C$18 million to Eldorado upon occurrence of certain termination events
Oct 4 Fluor Corp :
* Global strategic alliance for execution of large turnkey engineering, procurement, construction (EPC) electrical substation projects
* Both parties will work together to formalize partnership before year end
* Both parties will work together to formalize partnership before year end
* Fluor Corp - Co and ABB form alliance to deliver large EPC substation projects globally Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))
