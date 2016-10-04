BRIEF-Eldorado to acquire Integra Gold Corp
* Eldorado Gold - Integra has agreed to pay a termination fee of approximately C$18 million to Eldorado upon occurrence of certain termination events
Oct 4 Darden Restaurants Inc :
* Proposal for Co to adopt policy to phase out non-therapeutic use of antibiotics in meat supply chain not approved at annual meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))
* Eldorado Gold - Integra has agreed to pay a termination fee of approximately C$18 million to Eldorado upon occurrence of certain termination events
DETROIT, May 15 Nissan Motor Co has fallen behind its top North American competitors in the health of its working relationships with suppliers while General Motors Co jumped to third place in rankings released on Monday.