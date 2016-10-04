Oct 4 Continental Resources Inc

* Continental Resources announces redemption of 7 3/8% senior notes due 2020 and 7 1/8% senior notes due 2021

* Redemption price for 2020 notes will be equal to 102.458% of principal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest

* Redemption price for 2021 notes will be equal to 103.563% of principal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest