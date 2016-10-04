BRIEF-Eldorado to acquire Integra Gold Corp
* Eldorado Gold - Integra has agreed to pay a termination fee of approximately C$18 million to Eldorado upon occurrence of certain termination events
Oct 4 Otonomy Inc :
* Otonomy successfully completes phase 2 clinical trial of otiprio in pediatric patients with acute otitis media with tympanostomy tubes
* Both otiprio doses were well-tolerated, achieved higher and statistically significant clinical cure rates over sham
DETROIT, May 15 Nissan Motor Co has fallen behind its top North American competitors in the health of its working relationships with suppliers while General Motors Co jumped to third place in rankings released on Monday.