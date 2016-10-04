Oct 4 Antero Resources Corp :

* Entered into a common stock subscription agreement with evans investments pte. ltd.

* Says company intends to use proceeds to repay a portion of outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility

* Evans Investments agreed to purchase 6.7 million shares of company's common stock at a price of $26.00 per share

* Evans Investments Pte. Ltd is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of temasek holdings (private) limited