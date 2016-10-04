BRIEF-Eldorado to acquire Integra Gold Corp
* Eldorado Gold - Integra has agreed to pay a termination fee of approximately C$18 million to Eldorado upon occurrence of certain termination events
Oct 4 Antero Resources Corp :
* Entered into a common stock subscription agreement with evans investments pte. ltd.
* Says company intends to use proceeds to repay a portion of outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility
* Evans Investments agreed to purchase 6.7 million shares of company's common stock at a price of $26.00 per share
* Evans Investments Pte. Ltd is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of temasek holdings (private) limited Source text (bit.ly/2dGvjjN) Further company coverage:
* Eldorado Gold - Integra has agreed to pay a termination fee of approximately C$18 million to Eldorado upon occurrence of certain termination events
DETROIT, May 15 Nissan Motor Co has fallen behind its top North American competitors in the health of its working relationships with suppliers while General Motors Co jumped to third place in rankings released on Monday.